Online forum set for Benton health director finalists

The public is invited to meet the finalists to become the next director of the Benton County Health Department in a virtual forum this Thursday.

The forum will take place online from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via GoToWebinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1612753069135364364 (please RSVP in advance). A livestream of the forum will be available at https://facebook.com/BentonCoGov (no RSVP necessary).

Each of the three finalists will give a brief presentation, followed by a moderated question-and-answer session for GoToWebinar attendees. Participants can submit a feedback form to the hiring committee afterwards.

The finalists for the position are Liane Jollon, executive director of San Juan Basin Public Health in southwestern Colorado; Paula Mandel, public health deputy director of the Pima County Health Department in Tucson, Arizona; and Lindsay Rogers, associate commissioner of health and developmental services for the Health and Human Services Commission in Austin, Texas.

The top spot at the Benton County Health Department has been vacant since January. Dannielle Brown, the behavioral health deputy director, and Charlie Fautin, public health deputy director, have been serving as interim co-directors of the department.

