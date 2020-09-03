One person killed in Highway 34 crash near Corvallis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fatal crash 3 miles east of Corvallis Thursday evening has shut down one eastbound lane of the highway to allow law enforcement officers to investigate.

The wreck involved a truck and a motorcycle and resulted in one death, the Oregon Department of Transportation said in a brief press release.

Motorists should expect delays while the investigation continues, ODOT said.

No other information was immediately available.

