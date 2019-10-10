{{featured_button_text}}

A Turner man was killed when the car he was driving struck a tow truck near Turner Wednesday afternoon. 

According to an Oregon State Police news release, Anthony Fisher, 56, died after the Dodge Intrepid he was driving struck a tow truck driven by Christopher Helige, 37, of Aumsville at about 4:50 p.m.

The news release states that the crash occurred after Fisher exited Interstate 5 and failed to stop at the intersection of Delaney Road and the southbound off ramp.

Fisher was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Helige also was transported to a local hospital for injuries. 

The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Turner Fire Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation during its investigation, according to the news release. 

A spokeswoman for the Jefferson Fire District said a Jefferson fire engine and extra vehicle also responded to assist.

