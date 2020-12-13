One new virus death in Linn County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We will work as quickly as possible to deliver vaccines to the public, starting with frontline health care workers and those who have been hardest hit by COVID-19,” Brown said.

“Please keep doing your part to keep your family and loved ones safe – wear a mask, stay home when you are sick, and avoid gatherings. Together, we can do this. Hope is on the way,” she added.

After six deaths were reported by the OHA on Sunday, the novel coronavirus pandemic’s death toll now stands at 1,155 in the Beaver State.

Oregon has had 93,853 COVID-19 cases since March.

Linn County has had 2,067 instances of the illness, while Benton County has had 1,069 total cases and eight deaths during the pandemic.

Other deaths reported by the OHA on Sunday were: a 74-year-old Jackson County woman with underlying conditions: a 91-year-old Josephine County man (presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed); a 98-year-old Marion County man with underlying conditions; a 94-year-old Washington County woman with underlying conditions; and an 87-year-old Washington County man with underlying conditions.