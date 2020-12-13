One new virus death in Linn County

The Oregon Health Authority reported one new COVID-19 death in Linn County on Sunday, and announced an erroneously reported death from earlier in the week.
The agency also reported 24 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Linn County and 21 new cases from Benton County.
Linn County’s 27th death is a 76-year-old woman who died on Dec. 2 and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The OHA erroneously reported on Dec. 7 that a 77-year-old Linn County woman died, but she remains alive. Figures for the county and state have been adjusted to reflect correct information, according to the agency.
Also on Sunday, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which includes Oregon, announced that the Pfizer vaccination is safe for public use.
The workgroup provided its findings to the governors of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada on Sunday morning. The panel will continue to independently review other COVID-19 vaccines after they are routed through FDA authorization.
“Oregonians can rest assured that some of the best doctors, scientists and immunologists in the world have reviewed the data and affirmed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
“We will work as quickly as possible to deliver vaccines to the public, starting with frontline health care workers and those who have been hardest hit by COVID-19,” Brown said.
“Please keep doing your part to keep your family and loved ones safe – wear a mask, stay home when you are sick, and avoid gatherings. Together, we can do this. Hope is on the way,” she added.
After six deaths were reported by the OHA on Sunday, the novel coronavirus pandemic’s death toll now stands at 1,155 in the Beaver State.
Oregon has had 93,853 COVID-19 cases since March.
Linn County has had 2,067 instances of the illness, while Benton County has had 1,069 total cases and eight deaths during the pandemic.
Other deaths reported by the OHA on Sunday were: a 74-year-old Jackson County woman with underlying conditions: a 91-year-old Josephine County man (presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed); a 98-year-old Marion County man with underlying conditions; a 94-year-old Washington County woman with underlying conditions; and an 87-year-old Washington County man with underlying conditions.
The total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 535 on Sunday, 12 fewer than Saturday. Of those, 125 patients were in intensive care units, which was six fewer than Saturday.
Oregon also reported confirmed and presumptive cases in the following counties on Sunday: Baker (4); Clackamas (112); Clatsop (3); Columbia (15); Coos (11); Crook (7); Curry (14); Deschutes (39); Douglas (20); Hood Driver (13); Jackson (90); Jefferson (17); Josephine (11); Klamath (28); Lake (1); Lane (88); Lincoln (12); Malheur (4); Marion (150); Morrow (4); Multnomah (172); Polk (15); Tillamook (1); Umatilla (36); Union (2); Wasco (9); Washington (108); and Yamhill (17).
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website on Sunday afternoon, the United States has had nearly 297,000 COVID-19 deaths and 15.9 million cases of the illness.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.