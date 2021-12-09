 Skip to main content
One new Linn County death reported on Thursday

Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 02

Oregon added more than 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its registry during the weekend. More than 2,000 were third doses or booster shots.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

There was one Linn County death included in Thursday’s COVID-19 report from the Oregon Health Authority, bringing that county’s COVID-19-related death total up to 188.

There were 69 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus in Linn County, raising the case total to 15,113.

In addition, information about Wednesday’s three Linn County deaths were released on Thursday. An 81-year-old man died on Oct. 10 at his residence, a 90-year-old man who died Oct. 11 at his residence and a 66-year-old man who died Nov. 29 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.

Benton County had 16 new cases on Thursday, raising that county’s case total to 6,283. No new deaths were reported in the county.

COVID-19 , Infections Surge As, Holiday Season Approaches. 'The Hill' reports cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the United States. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows 29 states are currently experiencing an uptick in confirmed cases. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows 29 states are currently experiencing an uptick in confirmed cases. A report from 'USA Today' claims increased caseloads have been driven by northern states with high vaccination rates. A report from 'USA Today' claims increased caseloads have been driven by northern states with high vaccination rates. Vermont, one of the least-populated states in America, is leading the surge. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that out of Vermont residents aged 12 years and older, 81% are fully vaccinated. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that out of Vermont residents aged 12 years and older, 81% are fully vaccinated. According to 'USA Today,' Florida reported the lowest daily amount of infections per capita. According to 'USA Today,' Florida reported the lowest daily amount of infections per capita. The state reported 1,440 COVID-19 cases on November 9. The state reported 1,440 COVID-19 cases on November 9. At the peak of the pandemic, Florida reported 20,000 cases per day on multiple occasions. Rising infections in Colorado have caused officials to implement the state's crisis care plan. In all, 12 states are experiencing increased ICU occupancy due to COVID-19 infections. . These pandemic trends stoke continued uncertainty for citizens of the United States who yearn for normalcy

OHA reported 901 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the state’s case total to 399,361. There were 38 new deaths, bringing Oregon’s death total to 5,356.

OHA also released the coronavirus vaccine breakthrough report on Thursday, showing that 69.4% of all cases between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. Of the 6,496 cases reported, only 30.6% occurred in vaccinated individuals.

Vaccines remain the most effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus, according to OHA.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 404 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 94 of who are in intensive care unit beds.

There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 682, a 8% availability. There are 247 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,171, a 6% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, adult ICU beds have 8% availability, and adult non-ICU beds have only 3% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 32,291 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday, Dec. 8. As of Thursday, nearly 3 million Oregonians have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2.7 million have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 125,960 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus on Thursday, raising the U.S. case total to nearly 49.5 million. There were 1,335 new deaths reported  Thursday, bringing the nationwide death total to 790,766.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

