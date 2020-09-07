One new death, 154 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Oregon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Health Authority’s daily COVID-19 report included one more death and 154 new and presumptive cases of the disease, as of 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Three of the new cases came from Linn County and two from Benton County. Linn now has 405 cases and 13 deaths and Benton 227 cases and six deaths.

Outside Linn and Benton counties, the new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (9) Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Deschutes (1), Douglas (2), Jackson (9), Jefferson (3), Lane (7), Lincoln (1), Malheur (7), Marion (19), Multnomah (29), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (5), Washington (26) and Yamhill (8).

In its daily report Monday, OHA released compiled information by counties. Among 11,360 total tests, 1.99% in Benton County have come back positive. Linn County, with 14,832 total tests, has had 2.73% come back positive.

The state’s death toll is now 482.

The latest fatality is a 78-year-old Lane County woman who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Saturday in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday morning 6,261,216 total cases and 188,513 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States.