One new COVID-19 death in Oregon

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 356, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 263 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 21,272.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (15), Columbia (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (4), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (15), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (66), Polk (1), Umatilla (40), Wasco (3), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).

The six new cases raises Linn County's total to 281 out of 11,210 tests. Benton County remains at 169 positives out of 8,723 tests. Linn County has 10 deaths and Benton County six.

Oregon’s 356th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 6, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

