One new COVID-19 case in Linn County

The Oregon Health Authority announced 59 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, including one in Linn County.

The agency also reported four new deaths from the illness, though none of those was in Linn or Benton counties. Oregon’s death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 134.

The state now has 3,318 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The tally is 3,416 if presumptive cases are included.

Linn County now has 105 cases and eight deaths, while Benton County has 50 cases and five deaths.

About 52 percent of those who have contracted the illness in Linn County have recovered, according to an OHA report released Tuesday. The recovery rate is based on individuals being free from fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea and other symptoms for three days.

The recovery rate in Benton County is not quite 41 percent, according to OHA data.

Statewide, the recovery rate stands at roughly 45 percent — the recovery status for about 29 percent of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is still being assessed. The average recovery time was 19 days.

ZIP code data released in the weekly OHA report from Tuesday indicates where clusters of cases may be situated.