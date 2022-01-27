One new Benton County death reported Thursday while local Linn County cases rise

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday, Jan. 27, 7,871 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s case total to 613,221.

There were 19 new COVID-related deaths, raising Oregon’s death total to 6,067.

Oregon has now surpassed 6,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and epidemiologist, called the 6,000-death milestone heartbreaking in OHA’s Wednesday update, saying COVID-19 is still a formidable foe.

“We’ve lost mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers. Coworkers and neighbors. These losses pain all of us,” Sidelinger said in a news release. “What makes these losses more painful is that nearly all our most recent deaths could have been prevented by COVID-19 vaccines, which remain the best protection against serious illness and death.”

In Thursday's data, Linn County reported 350 new cases of the virus, raising that county’s case total to 22,374. There were no new deaths in Linn County, and the death total remains at 222.

Benton County reported 59 new confirmed and presumptive cases, raising that county’s case total to 12,337. There was one new death, a 99-year-old woman who died Dec. 17 at Samaritan Albany Medical Center, raising Benton County’s death total to 51.

OHA released the coronavirus vaccine breakthrough report Thursday, showing 71.2% of the 57,011 cases between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. To date, 2.9% of all vaccine breakthrough patients have been hospitalized and 0.7% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who have died is 81.

Vaccines remain the most effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 1,130 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 169 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Fifty-nine of 655 adult ICU beds are unoccupied, making for a 9% availability rate. Of 4,188 non-ICU beds, 266 are unoccupied, a 6% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, 6% of adult ICU beds are available and 1% of adult non-ICU beds are available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 13,523 vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 26. There are now more than 3.1 million Oregonians who have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 2.8 million who have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 565,181 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus over the weekend, raising the U.S. case total to nearly 72.9 million. There were 2,819 new deaths, raising the country’s death total to 873,957.

Staff writer Cody Mann contributed to this report.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

