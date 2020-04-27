One more death, 43 new cases in Oregon linked to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday morning one more death from COVID-19 and 43 new cases of the illness in the state, including five in Linn County.

That doesn’t include one new case in Benton County, reported by the county Monday afternoon.

Oregon’s latest death from the disease is a 91-year-old Washington County woman who tested positive April 17 and died Saturday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

The OHA statistics account for 92 total deaths and 2,354 cases through 8 a.m. Monday. The new cases reported Monday in addition to those in Linn County came from Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Malheur (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (12), Washington (9) and Yamhill (1).

According to the OHA, Linn County has had 79 positive COVID-19 tests and seven deaths. All of the deaths were residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. Benton County has 29 positive tests and five deaths.

The United States has 53,922 deaths and 957,835 cases from the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Monday afternoon.