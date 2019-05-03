Only one lane of Highway 20 is open near the Kings Valley Highway after a Friday morning crash that killed a Lincoln County woman.
Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Shelley Snow said that as of 2 p.m. the backup was at least 20 minutes, with officials hoping for a 3 p.m. re-opening of Highway 20 in both directions. Kings Valley Highway, route 223, remains open and is the recommended eastbound detour. Westbound motorists can detour using Highway 34.
Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler said that the crash involved a big rig and a Honda driven by the Lincoln County woman. Ridler said that at about 8 a.m. the eastbound Honda veered into the westbound lane and struck the big rig head-on, killing the driver of the Honda. The truck driver, 60-year-old Scott Clark of Albany, was not injured.
No name was available for the Lincoln County victim pending notification of next of kin, Ridler said..
Highway 20 was closed for four hours, with one lane of traffic opening at noon, with flaggers directing traffic. A diesel spill from the truck had to be addressed before the highway could reopen. Motorists are urged to use caution in the area and watch for ODOT crews and law enforcement personnel.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.