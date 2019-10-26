One man was killed and five people were injured Saturday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn.
According to an Oregon State Police news release, the crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near milepost 69.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Valeria Villasenor-Sibrian, 23, of Salem, was traveling southbound in a black 2019 Mazda sedan and rear-ended a silver 2013 Toyota Scion, driven by Artemio Jaen Davila, 24, of Beaverton.
The Scion left the roadway, went underneath the median's cable barrier and collided with a northbound gray 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by Vanessa Underwood, 55, of Salem. The Santa Fe was then struck by a northbound 2017 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Theresa Peters, 52, also of Salem.
Davila suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his Scion left the location on foot and has not been found. Five passengers involved in the accident were transported to the Salem Hospital, three with serious injuries.
The northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Interstate 5 were closed for about six hours during the incident. OSP was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Fire Department, the Woodburn and Keizer police departments, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when available.