One injured in Wednesday crash on Highway 20

One person was taken to the hospital after a collision Wednesday morning on Highway 20 at Granger Road, about halfway between Corvallis and Albany.

The crash happened at 9:02 a.m. when a Ford Explorer turned east onto Highway 20 from Granger Road and was struck in the side by a westbound Ford F-150 pickup, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Both vehicles came to rest on the south side of the highway, with the Explorer landing on its roof.

The driver of the explorer, Teresa Anderson, 55, of Philomath, was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Edwin, 65, of Las Vegas, the driver of the pickup truck, was not injured.

