Several law enforcement agencies responded to a crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Scravel Hill Road and Highway 99E.
Jefferson Fire District, Oregon State Police and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene just before 10:30 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
A van headed southbound straight across the intersection and the driver reportedly did not see a vehicle headed eastbound before it pulled out onto the road, according to law enforcement officials on the scene.
Jefferson Fire District said the female driving the car had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to a hospital in Salem. Her injuries were unknown. The driver of the van was not injured.