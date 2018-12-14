Jefferson medics treated a man who was badly hurt in an all-terrain vehicle rollover Friday afternoon and helped get him aboard an air ambulance for treatment at a hospital.
According to a report from the Jefferson Fire District, the medics were called at 1:21 p.m. to Parrish Gap Road. Upon arrival, Division Chief Louis Gisler learned a hunter was riding a ATV up the side of a hill and had rolled it. He was located about 1 mile up the side of a steep hill.
Firefighter/paramedics started hiking up to the patient. At the same time, the Albany Fire Department was dispatched with a sport utility side-by-side. The agencies worked together to get the man off the hill and to a nearby landing zone, where they met Life Flight Network to transport the patient to Salem Hospital.
Details about the man's age, identity, residence and medical condition were not immediately available.