One developer's plans to rescue the St. Francis and former city hall

“I will note it would be abnormal to do a project where there would be no tax increment coming in initially,” Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry said. “But the balance here is less cash up front from the [tax increment financing] district equals a similar return at the end of the day.”

The proposal relies on CARA funds to buy down interest payments rather than for construction purposes, which Lepman said would allow him to leverage a substantial $4 million in bank financing. He’s also looking into a historical property tax freeze for additional capital of around $670,000 over 10 years.

Lepman said there are unknowable factors that will arise during the project, which will likely affect the final cost. He noted the presence of asbestos and lead-based paint but said his experienced crew can handle both. There are also significant seismic challenges in the building he plans to address.

“I think it’s a doable project for us,” he said.

The proposal includes plans to relocate Lepman’s company headquarters to the old city hall building, which he already owns, tearing down the former turkey processing plant that he currently occupies and replacing that with an eight-story, mixed-use hotel. Mixed use often refers to combining commercial and residential components on the same property.