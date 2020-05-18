One death, 62 cases added to Oregon's COVID-19 totals

One new death and 62 new cases related to COVID-19 in the state were reported by Oregon Health Authority on Monday afternoon.
As of 8 a.m. Monday in its daily report, the OHA reported there were also two new presumptive cases in the previous 24 hours. The state’s new death toll is 138, while the total number of cases is 3,687.
Three new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in Benton County and none in Linn County, according to the OHA. On its website, Benton County says it had four new cases for a total of 53, with five total fatalities and one current hospitalization.
The total new cases in Oregon’s other counties include the following: Clackamas (5), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (1), Lane (1), Malheur (2), Marion (16), Multnomah (12), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (10) and Yamhill (2).
The latest death in the state is a 69-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Friday and died the same day at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there are 1,480,349 total cases, 13,284 of those new cases in the 24-hour period ending at 1 p.m. Monday. There were 698 deaths in that period for a total of 89,407.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
Benton County has a phone number available to answer general questions on COVID-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. That number is 541-766-6120. Callers can leave a name and phone number for a return call.
In addition, the Benton County Emergency Operations Center has a website (bentoncounty.recovers.org) dedicated to coordinating donations for the pandemic response in the county.
The Linn County Public Health COVID-19 Call Center is available 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week with updated information and recommendations at 541-967-3888.
