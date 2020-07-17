One dead in helicopter crash

Marion County plane crash

Officials work the scene in rural Marion County where a helicopter crashed Friday morning.

 Provided photo

A Salem man was killed in a helicopter crash on Friday morning in rural Marion County. 

Terry Harchenko, 65, was piloting a 1960 Hiller helicopter when the aircraft crashed shortly after 9 a.m. north of Mehama, in the 21000 block of Fern Ridge Road. According to authorities, the helicopter was spraying a nearby Christmas tree field just prior to the crash. 

Investigators have not determined what caused the crash or the events leading up to it. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Bureau have been contracted. 

Emergency responders from Marion County, Polk County and Stayton assisted at the scene. 

