The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in southern Benton County near Alpine that involves at least one confirmed fatality.
Sgt. Ryan Moody said the wreck, which involved a blue Chevy pickup and a white flatbed pickup, occurred on Alpine Road just east of Foster Road near the unincorporated community of Alpine. The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene, Moody said. The man driving the flatbed was taken by helicopter to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. No word was available on his condition, and no identification has been released on either driver.
Moody said it is unclear if there were passengers in either vehicle. The Chevy was traveling east on Alpine and the flatbed was going west at the time of the crash.
Traffic is being detoured around the crash site via Williams and Bellfountain roads, said Moody, who added that motorists should steer clear of the area. Moody said at 3 p.m. that officials hope to have Alpine re-opened in a couple of hours
The call on the crash came in at 1:14 p.m., with Monroe Fire & Rescue assisting the BCSO.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.