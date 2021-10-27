One dead following rollover on Knox Butte Road

The passenger in a vehicle that rolled over on Knox Butte Road Friday night is dead, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details are coming pending a press release, but the agency confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was 35-year-old Eric Valencia of Albany. The passenger was Benjamin Garcia Mendoza, 23, also of Albany.

The passenger was found deceased on the scene by first responders. Valencia was transported to the hospital in Salem with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other vehicles involved and the crash happened near the intersection of Harber Road. The vehicle struck concrete barriers near a driveway and rolled onto its top, according to the LCSO investigation.

More interviews are still being conducted, said LCSO Captain Brandon Fountain, and no one has been lodged at the Linn County Jail yet in relation to this incident.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

