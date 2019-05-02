A first-ever one-day fundraising blitz by the Oregon State University Foundation this week brought in more than $600,000 for scholarships, athletics and other programs, the university announced on Thursday.
The inaugural edition of Dam Proud Day, held on Tuesday, generated $620,008 in contributions. More than 2,700 donors gave to 68 funds, spanning all of OSU’s colleges.
The biggest financial winner was OSU’s new Cascades campus in Bend, which received about $79,000 from 202 individual donors, followed by the College of Business, which brought in $40,600 from 88 donors.
Attracting the largest numbers of donors were the university’s rowing programs, with 457 people giving $29,877 to the women’s team and 419 individuals contributing $30,548 to the men’s team.
Three dozen matching gifts ranging from $500 to $79,000 were pledged during the 24-hour fundraising push by donors seeking to boost participation.
Dam Proud Day was primarily an online phenomenon, with its own website to receive donations and track contribution totals and donor numbers. Faculty, staff, alumni and other potential supporters were notified of the event via email, print ads and other channels, and it was heavily promoted on social media by the foundation, the alumni association and the university, as well as individual colleges.
Beaver boosters could also take part in Dam Proud Day events on the Corvallis campus, at OSU-Cascades and across the street from the new OSU Portland Center in Pioneer Square.
Kristin Watkins, the foundation’s associate vice president for development, said the fundraising organization was inspired by the success of similar promotions elsewhere.
“A lot of universities are exploring the idea of these online engagements,” she said. “We wanted to put our toe in the water and see if it would resonate with our community as well.”
Watkins said the inaugural event exceeded expectations on several levels. Not only did it bring in a hefty chunk of change, but it also provided a low-pressure introduction to philanthropy for people who may never have made a donation to their alma mater before.
“We wanted to make sure folks understand that gifts at any level can make a difference, and that’s one of the things we really wanted to do with Dam Proud Day,” Watkins said.
“It seemed like our community really rallied around the idea of showing their pride in what OSU does,” she added. “I think it will become an ongoing tradition.”