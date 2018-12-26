A single-vehicle crash on Highway 99W near Adair Village slowed traffic on Wednesday morning.
The wreck, involving a white sport-utility vehicle, occurred around 10 a.m. just north of Arboretum Road, between Corvallis and Adair Village.
The SUV came to rest in a field to the west of the highway.
It wasn't clear if anyone was injured in the wreck.
Traffic on 99W was briefly restricted to one lane as authorities investigated the crash. Both lanes were reopened by about 10:55 a.m.
Meanwhile, an earlier crash involving at four vehicles at the intersection of 99W and Northeast Walnut Boulevard was being cleaned up on Wednesday morning.
Lt. Dan Duncan, with the Corvallis Police Department, said that accident was called in at 9:43 a.m. and there were no injuries involved.
