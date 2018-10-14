JEFFERSON — Travis and Denay Tubbs are headed this month to a third arbitration meeting, which they hope will finally allow them to move into their dream home in Jefferson.
The family of nine has been sleeping in trailers and holding home school classes in a converted shop since purchasing the home and its five outbuildings at 3577 Jefferson-Scio Drive more than a year ago. They're waiting for a resolution to the question of who pays to clean the property.
The 5,575-square-foot home and outbuildings are covered in methamphetamine residue. Twenty-eight of 29 areas tested came back positive for the drug, ranging from a low of three to a high of 150 times higher than Oregon's minimum standards. The buildings aren't considered clean until a licensed contractor signs off on each room.
Estimated cost strictly for cleaning: more than $84,000. But that doesn't count the cost to put everything back that had to be stripped down. To replace everything and bring it all up to code — walls, insulation, ceiling, countertops, anything that has been exposed — the cost estimate is $616,398.75.
That's not counting the hotel rooms, storage fees, permit costs, closing costs and other financial requirements the family has faced. They've also had to purchase or borrow everything they now own. All their clothing and household items are still in storage because there has been nowhere clean to put them.
For now, the Tubbses are tapping loans and an online GoFundMe account to pay each bill as it comes along. But they don't feel they should bear the cleanup costs. They've filed a lawsuit in Marion County Circuit Court for $897,092.05 in restitution, and say the total is continuing to grow.
The family has attended two prior arbitration meetings. Neither provided a resolution, so Travis Tubbs said he's not sure what to expect from this next one, scheduled for Oct. 24.
He and his wife will be there. They're expecting to be joined by Jody Draper, the Eugene real estate agent who sold them the house; his lawyer; a representative from his insurance agent; and at least two more lawyers affiliated with insurance companies and with Keller Williams, Draper's employer.
"Hopefully this group together can figure out how to pay for the damages," Travis Tubbs said. "The problem is that they are all busy pointing fingers instead."
The way Travis and Denay see it, they bought the house in good faith, believing it was ready for occupancy, and shouldn't be on the hook for a problem they neither caused nor had any way to know about.
Draper, the owner, who listed the home through Keller Williams, didn't mention any on-site drug use. He marked "unknown" on the question of whether the property had ever been used as an illegal drug manufacturing or distribution site and "No" to the question of whether any other material defects affected the property or its value.
Neither Draper nor his attorney responded to messages requesting comment. According to the Tubbs lawsuit, Draper did not live at the home, but co-owned it with Brad Dumilieu, who did live there. Dumilieu could not be reached for comment, but Tubbs said he was the one to tell Tubbs the property was contaminated — six days after the sale closed.
An Air Force officer currently being paid by the military to pursue a doctorate at Oregon State University, Tubbs is a native Oregonian who was delighted to bring his family back home.
By the time he learned about the methamphetamine, Tubbs said, the family figured they couldn't back out. They'd already spent $375,000 to buy the property, finding its seven bedrooms and 2 acres of land perfect for themselves and their children.
Plus, he said, he didn't really have any information on what cleaning up methamphetamine would take. What if it didn't cost much? What if it was a quick fix? They figured Keller Williams was a reputable entity: What if the real estate agent agreed to some culpability?
"If we would have known then what we know now, we probably would have walked away," he said. "But we were at a loss that walking away was the right option, or even an option."
Oregon law does not require homes to be tested for drugs as a condition of sale, relying instead on seller disclosure forms that ask only whether the property has been used for illegal drug manufacture.
The Oregon Health Authority keeps a public list of properties where law enforcement officers have found drug labs, but it doesn't include the Jefferson property because Marion County deputies never made a drug bust there.
Lt. Chris Baldridge of the Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies did have contact elsewhere with people who had lived at the home, but never investigated a case of drug manufacturing on the property. "We were never able to obtain probable cause for that house," he said.
But it didn't take long for the Tubbses to find that Dumilieu's assessment was accurate. In addition to the positive tests that came back for the drug, the family found two dump sites on the property with the remains of chemical equipment and discovered used needles in the gutters of the roof.
Along the way, they also discovered an illegally rigged electricity system — another code headache Travis Tubbs has been working to solve.
In January, the Tubbs family filed suit for breach of contract, fraud, negligence and violations of the Unlawful Trade Practices Act, among other issues, against Draper, Dumilieu, Keller Williams and an Oregon limited liability company known as West Gage Group.
In August, with no movement on the horizon except motions to dismiss the case and compel arbitration, Travis and Denay penned picket signs and took all seven children to stand outside the Eugene branch office of Keller Williams. "We are homeless because of Keller Williams," the signs read.
"We played nice for a year," Travis Tubbs said.
Attorneys for the Keller Williams and insurance agency sides of the case did not respond to requests for comment, but Tubbs said he gets the impression everyone agrees the family should receive some compensation — it's just a matter of how much and who pays.
"They don't want to pay," he said. "It's a huge amount. I get it. I don't want to pay, either."
While the suit works its way through the system and the arbitration meetings come and go, Tubbs said, he's been working with companies to clean up the property.
The shop is now officially clean, although it took more than a year. That's where Denay oversees homeschooling classes for most of the children. The next step is to complete the two-story garage and turn it into temporary housing so his family can move out of the trailers.
"It's just a shell game," Travis Tubbs said. "What's contaminated? Where can we put this?"
The situation has provided a few backhanded benefits. For one thing, Tubbs said, his children are learning practical construction skills: how to install a shower, for instance.
For another, he's getting to know all the local officials and organizations. County officials have bent over backward, he said, to help them extend permits to continue living in their trailers and find other ways to wait out the situation as the cleanup continues. His Boy Scout troop helped furnish temporary living quarters.
He's had less luck contacting elected officials but is trying them, too. Only Sen. Brian Boquist has indicated interest in doing some research, he said.
One particular day, daughter Tathena, 11, mentioned to her teacher that she couldn't live in her home because it was contaminated with methamphetamine. The teacher, as a mandatory reporter, contacted police. A deputy responded, but took no action after the Tubbses explained.
"I have been super-impressed with the county, the sheriff, with this community," Tubbs said.
He said he believes the real estate and insurance companies are trying to wait him out, figuring most families will give up and go away.
"It's not like that. That's not how it's going to go, for me," he said. "We don't want this to happen to somebody else."