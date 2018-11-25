(Editor’s note: This is the eighth in a series of articles written by Adrianne Lang, 14, of Lebanon, as she and her grandparents Will and Lynne Tucker follow the Capitol Christmas Tree to Washington, D.C.)
For the past four days my family and I have journeyed through many states and have seen some very interesting landmarks, which include: the Kaskaskia fire breathing dragon and miniature Gateway Arch in Illinois; being awakened by donkeys braying at our campsite in Indiana; and having Thanksgiving with a family in Ohio.
We also visited a life-size replica of Noah’s ark at the Ark Encounter in Kentucky, slept by a peaceful lake and chapel in West Virginia and visited George Washington’s headquarters and walked alongside the Chesapeake and Ohio canal in Maryland. These are just some of the many stops and adventures we had.
On Sunday my family and I traveled to Joint Base Andrews for the “unwrapping” of the tree. My sisters and I were curious about what unwrapping meant and we were excited to find out. When we arrived, we discovered that the walls and roof were being removed off of the trailer. Maybe they should have installed a red button that would just make everything fall down at once instead of having to remove each individual piece by hand.
Military families gathered to see The People's Tree and to join in the Christmas festivities. With the banners of names lying on the ground, it was easier to see how many names there were in total. Standing near the tree, I met retired Colonel Theresia Pawlowski, who was originally from Corvallis. Her cousin was one of the forest service personnel accompanying the tree. Proving that it's a small world, one of her relatives also once worked with my grandpa at Hewlett Packard years ago.
The funniest part of the day was when I walked into the RV to grab something and found District Ranger Nicki Swanson drawing horses with my sister Charlotte. They drew horses and Charlotte even sang a song for her.
I’m still signing off as D.C or bust because we’re only in Maryland. I haven’t set foot in there yet. I will Monday when we go to see the tree placed!
