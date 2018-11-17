(Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of articles written by Adrianne Lang, 14, of Lebanon, as she and her grandparents Will and Lynne Tucker follow the Capitol Christmas Tree to Washington, D.C.)
On Friday, Nov. 16, my family and I spent the morning in Pocatello, Idaho. Although it was frigid, the dusty brown hills against the blue sky were quite striking. In front of City Hall, I had the pleasure of meeting the mayor of Pocatello, Mr. Brian C. Blad. Smiling invitingly, Mr. Blad agreed to take a picture with me and even gave me a pin in the shape of a license plate with Pocatello on it. He also answered my questions about whether to refer to the people of Idaho as "Idahoians" or "Idahoins." It turns out, it's "Idahoins."
As the tree pulled into the City Hall, the Idahoins eagerly snapped pictures and videoed The Peoples Tree. By now, the banners were quite covered in signatures from all the Oregonians, but people were determined to find a spot, any spot, and they rushed to sign their names.
Everyone was so astounded with how big and grand the tree is. I really enjoy going to these events and meeting the people who come to see the tree. Many people were amused that my family and I were actually traveling with the tree to D.C.
Another really awesome thing about this trip is that after we attend the events for the day, we’re free to take side trips. On Thursday evening we drove to a town outside of Pocatello to visit Lava Hot Springs. We played and splashed and soaked. It felt amazing! And on our drive Friday to our next stop in Wyoming we swung through Utah to see the Great Salt Lake.
D.C. or bust!