On anniversary of Oregon's first COVID-19 death, state reports no new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 234 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases as well as no new deaths on Sunday, the anniversary of the state’s first death from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Oregon’s pandemic death toll remained unchanged at 2,322.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 11 were in Linn County and six were in Benton County.

During the past week, neither county had a death added to the state’s grim COVID-19 tally.

The state’s death toll only grew by 26 in the last seven days. During December, that figure could be up around 200.

Linn County has had 57 COVID-19 deaths and 3,674 cases of the illness since March 2020.

Benton County has had 18 deaths and 2,440 cases during the pandemic.

The OHA also announced on Sunday that 20,045 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines were added to the state’s immunization registry.

Oregon has now administered more than 1.32 million first and second doses of vaccines, and roughly 1.58 doses have been delivered to sites across Oregon.