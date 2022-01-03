Omicron fuels record-breaking surge in new cases in Oregon

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has helped fuel some stunning new Oregon and national numbers.

The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday, Jan. 3 9,701 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the four-day holiday weekend beginning Thursday, Dec. 30 and extending through Sunday.

Included was a report of 3,534 cased logged Thursday, the highest single-day statewide total since the pandemic began.

Oregon now has 430,931 cases so far. The death toll, however, remained relatively light, with just 11 new deaths during the four-day weekend, bringing the death toll to 5,666. There were three deaths apiece in Multnomah County and Jackson County with no fatalities reported in Linn or Benton.

National numbers also showed an extreme omicron spike, with 486,428 new and presumptive cases reported for Sunday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As recently as the Monday, Dec. 20 report, the national new case total was at 88,329.

There have been 53,795,407 cases nationwide, with 820,355 deaths, including 1,539 reported Sunday.

“We already have seen the impacts of the highly transmissible omicron variant across the country since late December,” Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer and epidemiologist, said in a statement released by the OHA. “Our data show the omicron variant is here and now fueling the surge in cases. It will likely lead to a rise in hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths.”

State and federal officials continue to urge vaccinations, including booster shots, testing, mask use and social distancing as the best methods to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In addition to the 3,534 cases on Thursday, 2,246 were reported Friday, 1,763 on Saturday and 2,158 on Sunday. Case reporting tends to lag behind the actual count during the weekend because not all counties continue to count.

Linn County added 280 cases and now has a total of 16,238 and 206 deaths. Benton reported 243 for a total of 7,018 cases and 43 deaths.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up less than 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

Here is a look at other numbers from the weekend state report:

Hospitalizations: A total of 498 COVID-19 patients in Oregon were in hospitals on Sunday, 36 more than Saturday. Of them, there were 104 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, eight more than Saturday. Statewide, 94% of general hospital beds are in use as well as 91% of ICU beds.

Hospitals in the region that includes Linn and Benton counties have far fewer unoccupied beds. According to OHA, 2% of ICU beds and 1% of non-ICU beds are available.

Vaccinations: A total of 2,847 vaccines doses have been added to the state registry, including 2,092 third doses and booster shots. As of Sunday 3,055,660 in Oregon have received at least one vaccine dose, with 2,771,957 completing a series.

Gov. Kate Brown has set a goal of 1 million booster/third dose recipients by the end of this month. The goal was announced Dec. 17, with the state needing 790,000 more such doses to hit the million mark.

