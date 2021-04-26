Old Mill sets virtual auction for May 1-8

The Old Mill Center for Children and Families will hold its 41st annual auction fundraiser as a virtual event from May 1 -8.

This is the second consecutive spring that the Corvallis-based Old Mill has gone virtual with its showcase event. Old Mill officials say they have great packages, vacations, art and other items up for bid.

As is the custom for the event, a car will be raffled off, courtesy of Duerksen & Associates. The winner can chose between a 2021 Toyota Rav4 or a 2021 Subaru Forester. Only 400 tickets at $100 apiece will be sold.

Old Mill officials say many of its services have returned to in-person delivery with COVID-19 precautionary protocols in place and others continue with Telehealth, socially distanced meetings and home visits and internet and phone connections.

“Providing tangible supports to children and families while they navigate the impacts of the pandemic has been critical to our staff over the last year,” said Bettina Schempf, executive director of the Old Mill. “It has helped families keep strong and feel supported. Community support has allowed us to do that without interruption. Our annual auction is critical to making this happen.”

For more information about the online auction, the livestream of the event and to purchase car raffle tickets, go to http://www.oldmillcenter.org/auction/.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0