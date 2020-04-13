Old Mill Center to host online/streamed fundraiser

The Old Mill Center for Children and Families is holding its 40th auction and fundraiser as an online event June 6-13.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 13 a live-streamed event will be available on YouTube, which will include the closing of the silent auction, live and video content on the past year for the Old Mill Center and how it was affected by the coronavirus outbreak and the closing of the live auction items.