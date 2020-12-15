Old Mill Center opens relief nursery facility in Monroe

“The partnership with Old Mill Center and the Monroe School District allows us to take advantage of the facilities, and some of the operational services we would otherwise need to financially cover. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to introduce early education to a community that had none.”

The program has received support from the Benton Community Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation, Ralph Hull Foundation, Samaritan Community Foundation, Ford Family Foundation and Spirit Mountain Community Fund, Caldwell said.

“Additionally,” she said, “community support has been critical in helping us to bring this project to fruition."

The Monroe operation received donations from many local community members such as Starker Forests, Inc., the Thompson Foundation and the Rotary Club of Corvallis, Old Mill Center Board of Directors, and local south Benton County businesses and residents.

The Old Mill Center for Children and Families offers a continuum of services including prevention, intervention, early education and physical and occupational therapy to children and their families in Benton and Linn counties. The center, which first opened in 1977, is a nonprofit organization located in Corvallis. It also has offices in Albany.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.