The Old Mill Center for Children and Familes has received a $30,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation that will help the nonprofit open an outlet of its relief nursery in Monroe.
The grant will be presented to Old Mill officials at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday by former Benton County Commissioner Anne Schuster at the South Benton Health and Safety Fair at Monroe High School.
The Monroe relief nursery will allow the Old Mill Center to provide early learning and parent support to families with young children in south Benton County,
The Old Mill Center already has been providing home visiting outreach services in the area and currently serves 14 families and 21 children, said Kate Caldwell, development manager.
“We are very happy to be able to collaborate with the Monroe School District to use space on their campus,” Caldwell said.
The south Benton County project will cost $724,000, Caldwell said. The Old Mill plans to compete for $25,000 and $20,000 Oregon Community Foundations grant in the next two years and is working on other possible grants as well.
In addition the Old Mill is hoping to raise approximately $170,000 from donors in the next three years to support the project.
The Old Mill Center plans to begin serving clients at the Monroe facility in September, Caldwell said.
The center, which has its headquarters on Southwest 45th Place in Corvallis, also has been serving clients in its healthy families and counseling programs in Albany since 2016.