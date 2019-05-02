Tickets are still available for the Old Mill Center for Children and Families' annual fundraising auction and dinner at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 726 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus.
The theme of this year’s event is “Planting Seeds for the Future.” Proceeds will help to support Old Mill’s services and programs. The center has been providing early education, prevention, intervention and therapy to children and their families throughout Benton and Linn counties for more than 40 years.
Tickets cost $75 and will be available at the door. A key piece of the annual event is the raffle for a new car, donated by Duerksen & Associates. This year’s winner can choose between a 2019 Toyota RAV4 or a 2019 Subaru Forester. Raffle tickets are $100 apiece and only 420 will be sold. Tickets will be available at the dinner. The drawing will be held at the auction and you do not have to be present to win.
For more information on the event call 541-757-8068 or go to www.oldmillcenter.org