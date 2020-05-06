Old Corvallis livestock arena comes down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Corvallis Auction Yard is no more.

Once the site of regular livestock sales, the big, barnlike structure at 2415 SE Third St. was gradually knocked down over the past month or so. Now all that remains is a pile of rubble.

The South Corvallis landmark was built in 1952 and operated as a livestock auction until 2001, when the business closed down. The building had stood vacant ever since.

In 2002, the 5-acre parcel was purchased by McCoy Creek Properties, an investment group headed by local contractor Tom Gerding, with an eye toward redevelopment. The old livestock arena and a vacant house on the property began to deteriorate and became a target for break-ins, and city inspectors labeled the buildings unsafe in 2015. Early the next year, the house and portions of the auction yard were torn down, leaving only the main structure.

Now that’s gone, too.

Gerding said the residue of the demolition will be gradually removed over time.

“We’re recycling all the concrete,” he said. “We’re going to bring in a crusher and crush it, and then reuse it on various projects. … We’ll separate out the steel, all the rebar, and reuse that as well.”