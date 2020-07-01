OHA: Wednesday's cases break record, resurgence of COVID-19 in Oregon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, Oregon record its highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and officials pointed to the upward trend as an indicator that there is a resurgence of the virus in the state.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 281 new cases in Oregon, bringing the state's total to 8,931. A total of nine new cases were recorded in the mid-valley with Linn County reporting seven new cases and Benton County adding two new cases to its total.

OHA's weekly report released Wednesday shows an 11% increase in infections over the previous week and while the number of tests reported decreased, the positive rate for tests taken increased to 4.2%--up from 3.7% last week.

Of the most recent cases, 75% have been diagnosed in people under the age of 50, according to OHA.

"Since hospitalization is less common among younger people with COVID-19 infection, statewide hospital capacity remains sufficient for now," the department said.

Also included in Wednesday's report was the department's commitment to report outbreaks at childcare facilities. On June 25, parents of a Lake Oswego childcare facility were made aware of an outbreak that sickened at least 20 individuals at the facility, including 8 children. The outbreak was not reported immediately by OHA.