OHA: Two Benton County residents added to Oregon's COVID-19 death toll

Two Benton County residents have been added to Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The individuals were part of 46 new deaths initially announced in Wednesday’s pandemic update from the agency.
Details about the Benton County residents weren’t available on Thursday afternoon. An OHA spokesman, contacted by email, confirmed the deaths were of people who lived in Benton County, but said a news release contained errors regarding personal information.
Benton County has now had 25 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 11 new deaths and 2,242 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases.
None of the new deaths in Thursday’s report were from Linn or Benton counties.
Linn County had 167 new cases of COVID-19, however, and Benton County had 34.
Linn County has had 85 COVID-19 deaths and 10,178 cases of the illness during the pandemic.
Benton County has had a total of 4,512 cases since March 2020.
Oregon’s pandemic death toll now stands at 3,547, and the state has had 307,768 instances of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The number of hospitalized patients and those in intensive care units both declined on Thursday. Oregon had 1,027 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, which was 40 fewer than Wednesday. Of those, 286 were in ICU beds, which was eight fewer than Wednesday.
The OHA also reported on Thursday that 9,805 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immunization registry.
As of Thursday, 2,694,868 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,453,495 have completed a vaccine series.
The United States added 1,942 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, as well as 155,882 new cases of the disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During the pandemic, the United States has had 666,440 COVID-19 deaths and nearly 41.6 million cases.