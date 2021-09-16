OHA: Two Benton County residents added to Oregon's COVID-19 death toll

Two Benton County residents have been added to Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The individuals were part of 46 new deaths initially announced in Wednesday’s pandemic update from the agency.

Details about the Benton County residents weren’t available on Thursday afternoon. An OHA spokesman, contacted by email, confirmed the deaths were of people who lived in Benton County, but said a news release contained errors regarding personal information.

Benton County has now had 25 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 11 new deaths and 2,242 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases.

None of the new deaths in Thursday’s report were from Linn or Benton counties.

Linn County had 167 new cases of COVID-19, however, and Benton County had 34.

Linn County has had 85 COVID-19 deaths and 10,178 cases of the illness during the pandemic.

Benton County has had a total of 4,512 cases since March 2020.