OHA to release virus outbreak information

The Oregon Health Authority announced late Thursday night that it would begin releasing information about COVID-19 outbreaks in the workplace.

Any workplace with more than five cases of the virus will be identified by the agency, regardless of what county it is based in.

The announcement comes after the state saw a spike in cases related to an outbreak at a Multnomah County business with two locations in Portland. The identify of the business--Townsend Farms--was originally withheld from the public. Later reports revealed that the most recent outbreak involving at least 50 positive cases was the second such incident since April. The company's first outbreak included 53 employees and was never disclosed to the public.

“The COVID-19 pandemic demands that we all rethink how we accomplish necessary tasks that are vital to our roles," said OHA director Patrick Allen. "OHA believes a consistent, transparent statewide approach to reporting COVID-19 cases in workplaces will give Oregonians more information to help people avoid the risks of COVID-19 infections. We want to ensure employers, workers and customers know the same criteria will apply, no matter where they work or what businesses they support, everywhere in Oregon.”