OHA to release virus outbreak information

The Oregon Health Authority announced late Thursday night that it would begin releasing information about COVID-19 outbreaks in the workplace.
Any workplace with more than five cases of the virus will be identified by the agency, regardless of what county it is based in.
The announcement comes after the state saw a spike in cases related to an outbreak at a Multnomah County business with two locations in Portland. The identify of the business--Townsend Farms--was originally withheld from the public. Later reports revealed that the most recent outbreak involving at least 50 positive cases was the second such incident since April. The company's first outbreak included 53 employees and was never disclosed to the public.
“The COVID-19 pandemic demands that we all rethink how we accomplish necessary tasks that are vital to our roles," said OHA director Patrick Allen. "OHA believes a consistent, transparent statewide approach to reporting COVID-19 cases in workplaces will give Oregonians more information to help people avoid the risks of COVID-19 infections. We want to ensure employers, workers and customers know the same criteria will apply, no matter where they work or what businesses they support, everywhere in Oregon.”
Prior to OHA's policy change and subsequent announcement, communicating to the public about an outbreak fell to the local health department.
A list of previous outbreaks is expected in the coming days while future outbreaks of more than five cases in a single workplace will be shared via new release from the agency.
Meanwhile, the OHA also released its daily report of COVID-19 cases. The report showed no new deaths in Oregon and 48 new and presumptive cases of coronavirus. The state's case total is now at 4,131, with the death toll remaining 151.
There were no new Linn County or Benton County cases. Linn has had 115 cases and Benton has 55. There have been nine Linn County deaths and five in Benton.
The 151st state death, reported Thursday, was a 72-year-old man in Polk County who died May 25 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
The OHA report also noted that six new COVID-19 cases have come from Duckwall Fruit in Hood River County. State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak.
