OHA: Second-lowest COVID-19 case total since July 8 reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A total of 272 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in the state were reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday.

The new daily case total, counted through 12:01 a.m. Monday, is the lowest number reported in the past 12 days (264 on July 22) and the second-lowest since July 8 (217).

The state’s death toll is now 328. Combined with the one new death reported Sunday, it equals the lowest two-day death total since a combined two were reported July 11 and 12.

Linn County reported six new cases and Benton County two new cases through late Sunday. Linn has 248 total confirmed and presumptive cases and 10 deaths and Benton 155 cases and six deaths.

Benton County reported Monday afternoon on its website that it has 139 confirmed cases and four new cases since its last report three days earlier.

Oregon's 327th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 6 and died Saturday. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

The state’s 328th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 20 and died July 29 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.