OHA reports three deaths, 666 new COVID-19 cases

Three deaths and 666 new confirmed and presumptive cases were added to the state’s COVID-19 totals Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
Benton County had 10 new cases of the disease and Linn County eight.
Benton has now had 1,705 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths attributed to the disease and Linn 3,116 cases and 46 deaths.
Oregon’s cumulative totals during the pandemic are 1,803 deaths and 133,851 cases. The state’s three reported fatalities Monday were a 90-year-old Lane County woman, a 55-year-old Marion County man and a 99-year-old Multnomah County woman. All had underlying conditions.
The state’s daily case total Monday is the lowest since 612 new cases were reported on Dec. 26. The four combined deaths in the past two days represent the state’s lowest two-day total since three total deaths were reported Nov. 1 and 2.
Outside Benton and Linn counties, the state’s new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (57), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Crook (9), Deschutes (51), Douglas (11), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (2), Josephine (9), Lake (1), Lane (81), Lincoln (5), Malheur (4), Marion (79), Morrow (6), Multnomah (140), Polk (9), Umatilla (29), Wasco (10), Washington (87) and Yamhill (8).
Benton County has had a cumulative positive test rate of 3.0%, Linn County 6.4% and the state of Oregon 6.0%.
OHA also reported Monday that 11,951 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were added to the state immunization registry, of which 8,409 doses were administered Sunday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 216,925 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities.
To date, 335,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon early Monday was 342, 19 fewer than Sunday. There were 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds, one fewer than Sunday.