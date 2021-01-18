OHA reports three deaths, 666 new COVID-19 cases

Three deaths and 666 new confirmed and presumptive cases were added to the state’s COVID-19 totals Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

Benton County had 10 new cases of the disease and Linn County eight.

Benton has now had 1,705 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths attributed to the disease and Linn 3,116 cases and 46 deaths.

Oregon’s cumulative totals during the pandemic are 1,803 deaths and 133,851 cases. The state’s three reported fatalities Monday were a 90-year-old Lane County woman, a 55-year-old Marion County man and a 99-year-old Multnomah County woman. All had underlying conditions.

The state’s daily case total Monday is the lowest since 612 new cases were reported on Dec. 26. The four combined deaths in the past two days represent the state’s lowest two-day total since three total deaths were reported Nov. 1 and 2.

