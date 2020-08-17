OHA reports no new deaths from COVID-19, lowest case total in more than a month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 remained unchanged in the Oregon Health Authority’s daily report as of 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The number of deaths stays at 388. It marks the first time since July 27 that no deaths from the coronavirus in the state were reported.

OHA reported 192 new confirmed and presumptive cases, the lowest since 168 were tallied on July 6. That brings the state’s total to 23,451.

Five of the new cases came from Linn County, and none were reported in Benton County. Linn now has 338 total confirmed and presumptive cases and 11 deaths, and Benton has 186 cases and six deaths.

The other new cases came from the following counties: Clackamas (12), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (6), Douglas (2), Jackson (17), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (2), Malheur (11), Marion (30), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (23) and Yamhill (4).

The OHA’s weekly testing summary shows results for weeks Sunday through Saturday. For the week ended this past Saturday, there were 1,388 positive tests out of 25,678, or 5.4%, up from 5.2% the previous week. It marks the seventh straight week that the state has had a combined positivity rate of greater than 5%.