OHA reports 7,222 new COVID cases, 19 more deaths on Friday

The Oregon Health Authority reported 7,222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, raising Oregon’s case total to 620,652, on Friday, Jan. 28.

In addition, 19 more COVID-19-related deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 6,086 people. Details on those deaths weren't immediately available and are expected on an upcoming release.

Oregon health officials continue to stress the urgency of getting vaccinated as the optimal way to ward off the pandemic.

Locally, Linn County reported 331 new cases on Friday, bringing its total caseload to 22,374. Linn County’s death toll remains at 221.

Benton County reported 166 new cases, bringing that county’s total caseload to 12,440. The county's death total remains at 46.

Hospitalizations: Currently, there are 1,125 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 176 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Of 651 ICU beds, 51 are unoccupied, an 8% availability rate. There are 240 of 4,185 adult non-ICU beds available, or 6%.

In the region that includes Linn and Benton counties, three adult ICU beds are unoccupied, or 4%, and four adult non-ICU beds are available, or 1%.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 12,052 coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry on Jan. 27. There are now nearly 3.1 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.8 million who have completed a vaccine series. More than 1.4 million Oregonians have received a booster dose.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 596,860 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, raising the nationwide case total to nearly 72.8 million. There were 2,288 new deaths, bringing the U.S. death total to 873,957.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.