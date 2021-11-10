OHA reports 3 COVID deaths in Linn-Benton region

Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported for Linn and Benton counties on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

A 74-year-old woman from Benton County tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 14 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 78-year-old Linn County woman tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Nov. 5 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A 74-year-old Linn County woman tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 8 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed in both Linn County deaths.

Linn County on Wednesday added 45 virus cases for a total of 13,902. Benton County had 16 new cases, bringing its total to 5,855. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 153 in Linn County and 35 in Benton County.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 75 new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, making the state’s total 4,730. OHA data showed 1,033 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 376,372 so far.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 509 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, with 125 occupying intensive care unit beds, and 69 patients on ventilators. There are 56 available adult ICU beds in the state, an 8% availability. There are 281 available adult non-ICU beds, a 7% availability.

The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties has two (2%) adult ICU beds available and six (1%) adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 20,547 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 2.84 million people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 2.62 million people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 15,742 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 81,184 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 46.6 million. There were 1,561 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 755,201.

Albany exploring how to create more housing options for those in the 'middle' Many Albany residents are paying too much for housing and don’t have much choice in where they live, according to a report from the city.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.