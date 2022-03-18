OHA reports 289 new cases, 11 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 289 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths in its Friday, March 18 report.

Friday's numbers bring the state's total caseload to 701,198 since the pandemic began. The death toll in Oregon now stands at 6,971 people.

On Friday, Linn County had five new COVID-19 cases for a total of 26,314. Benton County added one new case, bringing its total to 14,976.

The COVID-19 death toll in Linn County remains at 243 people and 65 people in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Friday, there were 213 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, two fewer than the day before. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, three more than yesterday.

Of 676 adult ICU beds statewide, 99 are available (a 15% availability rate), and of 4,289 available adult non-ICU beds, 388 are unoccupied (9%).

Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day or lengths of hospital stays.

The region that includes Linn and Benton counties has a dozen adult ICU beds available (12%) and 36 adult non-ICU beds available (5%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 3,273 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Friday.

More than 3.17 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.87 million people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 2,364 doses per day, according to the OHA.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 36,152 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, increasing the U.S. case total more than 79.5 million.

There were 1,045 new deaths reported, bringing the country's death toll to 967,769 people, according to the CDC.

