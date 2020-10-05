OHA reports 288 new COVID-19 cases in state

The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths and 288 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state during the 24-hour period ending at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Linn County had seven of those new cases and Benton County two, giving those counties 575 and 351 total cases, respectively. The state now has 35,049 cases and 572 total deaths attributed to the disease. Twenty-five COVID-19 deaths were reported in Oregon in the previous six days.

Outside of Benton and Linn counties, the state’s new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (25), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Deschutes (11), Douglas (2), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), Klamath (3), Lane (33), Malheur (8), Marion (52), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (35) and Yamhill (5).

In test results through 12:01 a.m. Monday, Linn County had 3.20% positive tests (17,946 total tests) and Benton County 2.38% positive tests (14,757 total). Linn has 13 total deaths and Benton six from COVID-19.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday morning 49,327 new cases (7,359,952 cumulative) and 703 new deaths (208,821 total) in the United States attributed to the disease in the previous 24 hours.

