OHA reports 268 new cases, five new deaths attributed to COVID-19

OHA’s latest modeling report, released Thursday, shows the current transmission rate has fallen to a point where each case is generating less than one additional case, thus the recent drop in daily case numbers.

The state had a daily number under 200 twice in a three-day stretch this week, the first time that has happened since late June. Oregon’s positive case percentage in the week ending last Saturday, Aug. 29, was 4.4, the state’s lowest mark since June 20.

“This is tremendous progress, but it will only continue if we keep up the pressure,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist. “We cannot ease up and allow Labor Day social gatherings to send our rate back up. This virus remains extremely contagious and spreads very quickly. It would not take much for cases to rise again.

“The takeaway from our modeling this week is very clear: We’ve made great progress through hard work and sacrifice, but those gains are tenuous. It’s on every one of us to maintain the progress we’ve made against COVID-19, and together we can do it.”

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday 6,132,074 total COVID-19 cases and 186,173 total deaths attributed to the disease in the United States.