OHA: Oregon records 7 more deaths from COVID-19

Oregon added seven deaths to the toll attributed to COVID-19 plus 1,314 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the disease, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Linn County has 16 of those new cases and Benton County nine.

The state’s cumulative totals are now 912 deaths and 75,431 cases. Cumulatively, Linn County now has 1,440 cases and 23 deaths and Benton County 800 cases and seven deaths.

Linn has a cumulative positive test rate of 5.51%, Benton 3.45% and the state 5.48%.

“COVID-19 is spreading faster in all parts of Oregon. It took six months before 25,000 Oregonians became sick with COVID-19 and two months more until we reached 50,000 total COVID-19 infections in Oregon. Most recently, it took three weeks to go from 50,000 cases to 75,000, and this weekend we crossed 900 total deaths,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen.

“We can keep more people from getting sick and dying if we stay true to science-based mask-wearing and social distancing. With the bright promise of vaccines coming on the horizon, we can’t give up.”