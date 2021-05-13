OHA backs quarantine process at Albany schools

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

According to the OHA, guidance surrounding quarantining is mandatory.

"The COVID-19-related guidance that the OHA and ODE have released is binding and enforceable per the Governor's executive orders," the letter reads. "Until the Governor rescinds the executive orders, items noted as required in the various guidance documents are mandatory."

Currently, GAPS has six active student cases and 430 students in quarantine. In Corvallis, there are 13 cases and 75 individuals in quarantine.

Both districts confirmed they are following the procedure laid out by the state: to be forced to quarantine a student must have been within six feet of a case for a cumulative 15 minutes over a 24 hour period.

"It could be that we have fewer students in the classrooms than GAPS," said Corvallis assistant superintendent Melissa Harder of the difference in the numbers despite following the same procedures. "We might have more kids on comprehensive distance learning, the room sizes may be different and there could be fewer kids within that six foot exposure zone (in Corvallis)."

GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky noted that the majority of GAPS' quarantining students are high schoolers. For one active case in a high school, about 100 kids were placed into quarantine. That's because in high school, students are in several classes, unlike their elementary school counterparts, creating a greater possibility of exposure, Tomsky said.

