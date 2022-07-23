Officials seek public input on Siuslaw wilderness areas

Officials of the Siuslaw National Forest are seeking public feedback on uses, values and interests relating to the forest’s four designated wilderness areas.

Feedback on the wilderness areas will help shape an upcoming amendment to the Siuslaw’s current Land and Resource Management Plan (also known as the Forest Plan). The update will steer future wilderness management decisions on recreation, wildlife habitat and a range of other topics.

Forest Service staff are seeking preliminary public input prior to beginning the environmental review process.

“Wilderness landscapes are ecologically important and meaningful to our surrounding communities,” Forest Supervisor Robert Sanchez said in a news release. “We want to hear from the public before formally initiating this planning effort.”

The Siuslaw currently manages four designated wilderness areas: Cummins Creek Wilderness, Devil’s Staircase Wilderness, Drift Creek Wilderness and Rock Creek Wilderness. As described in the Oregon Wilderness Act of 1984, these areas possess “outstanding natural characteristics which give them high value as wilderness.” These characteristics include old-growth forest habitat, free-flowing waterways and various opportunities for back-country recreation.

Feedback about the use and management of these places can be emailed to comments-pacificnorthwest-siuslaw-centralcoast@usda.gov. In addition to general feedback, the Forest Service is interested in any ideas or suggestions for improving the stewardship of the Siuslaw’s wilderness areas. Those responding should include “wilderness feedback” in the subject line. Input will be most helpful if received by Aug. 19.

For more information about the feedback opportunity, the current forest plan and the potential amendment, visit https://bit.ly/3z3XUWk.