Twenty years after earning his commission as an ensign with the Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at Oregon State University, Jerry Jackson was back at his alma mater on Friday, this time with the rank of commander.
Today Jackson is the commanding officer of a destroyer, the USS Sampson, and on Friday he was given the honor of reviewing Oregon State’s Army, Navy and Air Force ROTC units as they marched in uniform across the sun-splashed Memorial Union Quad during the university’s annual joint service review.
With an audience of more than 100 people looking on from the MU steps, Jackson addressed the assembled officer candidates about his humble beginnings in the service and the lessons in leadership he learned along the way, starting with his time at OSU.
“I would say all my successes can be traced back to here,” he said. “And I would say leadership is leadership.”
One of his first lessons in leadership came as a young midshipman at Oregon State when his ROTC commander put him in charge of the band — despite his complete lack of musical talent or experience. But in the end, he realized it wasn’t musicianship the band needed from him.
“What the band needed,” he said, “was a leader.”
In taking on that role, Jackson said, he learned a lot from the band members under his command — another lesson to be stowed away for later use.
“You can get mentorship from your subordinates,” he said.
From that point on, Jackson said, he has always made a point of listening to his crew as well as his commanders. And he has tried to develop leadership in his subordinates the way his superiors developed it in him.
For example, one of his first deployments in the Navy was to the Eastern Pacific, where he took part in counter-drug operations.
“The boat I was on captured a speedboat carrying 4½ tons of cocaine, which was pretty cool,” he said.
Even cooler: the young ensign was assigned the task of bringing the captured speedboat into port.
On another occasion, his ship was part of a multinational task force delivering humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in New Zealand. When they reached their destination, the captain stayed on board and sent Jackson ashore as his representative.
“The trust and confidence the captain placed in me was huge,” he said, “and that set me up for where I am today.”
In closing, he told the assembled officer candidates that they would face challenges on the way to earning their commissions but would succeed if they listened to their mentors and persevered in their chosen path.
“I look forward to you guys being the leaders of tomorrow,” he said, “and carry on the watch.”