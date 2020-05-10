Off the beaten path: Widespread trail closures make Clemens Park an attractive option

With so many of my favorite trails shut down by the coronavirus, I’ve had to get creative to get much hiking in this spring.
Last weekend I had a brainstorm: Even though the Bureau of Land Management campground at Alsea Falls was locked up, maybe I could enter through the back door via privately owned, open-to-the-public Hubert K. McBee Park and walk the paths linking Alsea and Green Peak Falls.
No such luck. In a depressing show of solidarity, McBee Park was gated off as well.
For no particular reason, I decided to drive back to Corvallis by way of Alsea (I was most of the way there already), and that’s when my luck changed for the better. Shortly after passing through the tiny Coast Range community, I saw a sign for Clemens County Park and made the short side trip off Highway 34 to check it out.
Great decision.
Like other Benton County parks, this overlooked gem has been kept open during the pandemic, although the restroom is closed and social distancing requirements are in force.
Sited on 38 acres donated to the county in 1968 by timberland owners Rex and Ethel Clemens, the park features several picnic tables and about half a mile of North Fork Alsea River frontage, with plenty of access points for casting a line or, in warm weather, taking a dip.
But for me, the big attraction was the 2 miles of easy, scenic hiking along gentle trails that loop through the park.
The woods here are a mix of second-growth conifers and massive bigleaf maples, their gnarled trunks robed in moss and studded with fern fronds.
The forest floor is carpeted with wood sorrel and sword ferns, and right now there are all kinds of spring wildflowers peeping out through the greenery like shy children from behind their mother’s skirts.
Among last weekend’s sightings were bleedinghearts, fairy bells, flowering dogwood, Oregon grape, two kinds of false Solomon’s seal and several species I couldn’t identify. Fungal finds included lots of pixie goblets and several nicely developed mushroom outcrops.
Like other mid-valley hikers, I’m excited to get back on the trails at McDonald-Dunn Forest, which Oregon State University decided to reopen on Friday after a six-week shutdown. But I’m also grateful to have made an unexpected discovery after being forced to broaden my hiking horizons.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.