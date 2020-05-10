Off the beaten path: Widespread trail closures make Clemens Park an attractive option

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With so many of my favorite trails shut down by the coronavirus, I’ve had to get creative to get much hiking in this spring.

Last weekend I had a brainstorm: Even though the Bureau of Land Management campground at Alsea Falls was locked up, maybe I could enter through the back door via privately owned, open-to-the-public Hubert K. McBee Park and walk the paths linking Alsea and Green Peak Falls.

No such luck. In a depressing show of solidarity, McBee Park was gated off as well.

For no particular reason, I decided to drive back to Corvallis by way of Alsea (I was most of the way there already), and that’s when my luck changed for the better. Shortly after passing through the tiny Coast Range community, I saw a sign for Clemens County Park and made the short side trip off Highway 34 to check it out.

Great decision.

Like other Benton County parks, this overlooked gem has been kept open during the pandemic, although the restroom is closed and social distancing requirements are in force.