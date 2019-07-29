Two of the four people injured in a motor vehicle collision near Scio on Sunday have been discharged from the hospital, and a third is recovering.
No information was available on the fourth victim.
The crash occurred at 12:28 p.m. Sunday in the 40400 block of Fish Hatchery Road, about 12 miles east of Albany, when the driver of a westbound 2000 Honda Civic sedan lost control and crossed the centerline, running head-on into a late-model Toyota 4Runner sport-utility vehicle, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The speed limit is 55 mph on the two-lane country road, and the impact of the head-on collision tore the front end off the Honda. At the crash scene on Sunday, clothing and personal items were strewn across the roadway.
The driver of the Toyota, Anthony Mirabile, 50, of Arizona, and his passenger, Leah Sheffer, 40, of Illinois, were transported by ground ambulance to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Thomas Williams, 19, of Scio, the driver of the Honda, was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Harris’ 17-year-old passenger was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Salem Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Monday.
Mirabile and Sheffer were treated and released, according to a spokesman for Samaritan Health Services, while Williams was listed in fair condition Monday afternoon.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the injured passenger who was flown to Salem for treatment. Sheriff’s Office officials did not return messages seeking additional information on Monday.